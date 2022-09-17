Drivers urged to use ‘simple’ fuel-saving methods to boost efficiency

One of the most common go-to fuel-saving hacks is to limit the use of air conditioning and other fuel-intensive car features. Using air con can account for as much as 10 percent of the overall economy of the vehicle.
However, when travelling at over 50mph, drivers are being warned to refrain from opening the windows.
When driving over that speed, it will be more efficient to use air conditioning than to open a window, as the increased drag has a profound effect on the fuel economy.
Simon Beckett, of CamperKing’s service centre, said the cost of fuel was playing on the mind of his customers at the moment.
He added: “We understand people will be making choices about their travel based on the impact it will have on their pocket.
The second run achieved economy of 28.3mpg over the 44-mile route, representing a drop in fuel economy of seven miles per gallon or very nearly 20 percent of the economy, in just over one hour’s driving.
If these methods were used over a longer drive, motorists could save around £25 to £30 for every tankful of fuel, especially with campervans.
CamperKing urged drivers to use some key fuel-saving methods to help them save on their petrol and diesel bills.
The first tip was to think ahead, aiming to accelerate and decelerate as little as possible as doing so uses vast amounts of energy.
By thinking ahead and managing the road position, a driver can dramatically boost their economy, especially when approaching roundabouts and junctions.
They reiterated that drivers shouldn’t open their windows above 50mph and not to use air conditioning when driving below that speed.
Regular servicing of the vehicle will also make a “significant difference”, including ensuring the tyres are inflated to the correct pressure and keeping engine oil and coolant topped up.
According to RAC Fuel Watch, prices keep on dropping and are expected to drop even further in the coming days, weeks and months.
Drivers should expect average unleaded petrol prices of around 165.75p per litre, while diesel motorists are facing costs of 181.93p per litre.
Diesel drivers may feel slightly aggrieved given the slow rate at which prices have fallen, especially with some premium fuels being cheaper.
The average price of super unleaded E5 petrol is 179.27p, which may shock some motorists who are used to seeing the fuel type be more expensive than both petrol and diesel.
Motorists will see some light at the end of the tunnel, however, with the prices showing that an average 55-litre diesel tank would cost £100.06.
This is a far cry from July when drivers were facing costs of more £100 for a full tank of petrol.
