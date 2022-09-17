Drivers urged to use ‘simple’ fuel-saving methods to boost efficiency

One of the most common go-to fuel-saving hacks is to limit the use of air conditioning and other fuel-intensive car features. Using air con can account for as much as 10 percent of the overall economy of the vehicle.

However, when travelling at over 50mph, drivers are being warned to refrain from opening the windows.

When driving over that speed, it will be more efficient to use air conditioning than to open a window, as the increased drag has a profound effect on the fuel economy.

Simon Beckett, of CamperKing’s service centre, said the cost of fuel was playing on the mind of his customers at the moment.

He added: “We understand people will be making choices about their travel based on the impact it will have on their pocket.

