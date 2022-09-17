Drivers warned of petrol station closures ahead of Queen’s funeral

Shell has also announced it will close all petrol stations between 10.30am and 1pm to “allow staff and customers to pay their respects”.

The oil giant has 1,123 sites across the UK and operates 526 of them, with the other 597 owned by independent dealers.

A spokesperson for the company said: “On Sunday 18th September Shell service stations will be open as normal, however at 8pm there will be one minute’s national silence in honour of the Queen.

“We welcome customers to observe this silence with us, where it is safe to do so.