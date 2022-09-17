Elden Ring board game to “capture the essence” of FromSoftware RPG

An Elden Ring board game has been announced that will turn one of the best RPG games developed by FromSoftware into a tactile adventure for Tarnished seeking to go at it alone, or fight off Elden Ring bosses and enemies with up to four players.

Embracing dice-free combat, the Elden Ring board game will recreate the “game’s characteristically challenging fights” against bosses from one of Godrick’s soldiers to the big boss himself.

Developed by Steamforged, which has made board games based off the Resident Evil series and even Dark Souls, the game will be going up on Kickstarter at some point in the future.

In fact, our sister site Wargamer had an interview with the game’s lead designer Sherwin Matthews, who said “it will be as challenging as you’d expect from the game’s fearsome reputation.”

“Elden Ring’s massive open world and the feeling of exploration was very much at the forefront of our minds during design and development of the game,” adds Sherwin.

We don’t quite know how the Elden Ring board game is going to play just yet, but if Steamforged’s Dark Souls board game is anything to go by, we can expect gorgeous miniatures, faithfully transposed in-game mechanics, and some totally wicked boss fights.

“Our mission is always to deliver authentic tabletop adaptations that capture the essence of what fans know and love about the IP,” adds Steamforged CCO Mat Hart. “Fans should expect a dark, richly-realised tabletop world of mystery and peril, with satisfying combat and rewarding exploration. Prepare to lose hours to this game, and to be glad about it.”

There’s no release date for the Elden Ring board game as of yet, but you can keep up to date with the game’s incoming Kickstarter page and official announcement page.

