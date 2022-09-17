Environment Network Manawatū promoting skills for a sustainable future

Organisers hope a new environmental course will inspire people to practise more sustainable ways of living like reducing waste and growing their own food.

Environment Network Manawatū, with support from the Palmerston North City Council and the nation-wide Sustainable Living Education Trust, is running a series of workshops at the Palmerston North City Library on how to live more sustainably, called future living skills.

Each workshop has a different topic, including reducing waste, growing a garden or making your home more energy efficient.

Course co-ordinator Sally Pearce said the programme was about practical sustainable living. The date of the first session is to be confirmed but should happen soon.

“There’s different topic each week: reducing packaging, doing something else instead of putting organic food waste into landfill, different options for composting, a whole lot of stuff.”

Living sustainably is becoming more popular as people become aware of environmental issues like climate change.

“We’re hoping that from each session people may find at least one thing they can do differently as a starting point … there’s so many benefits to learning a lot from these skills, growing your own vegetables when vegetable prices are going sky high.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Sally Pearce hopes the course will have a ripple effect with one person taking the skills back to their family.

She hoped it would have a ripple effect with one person taking the skills back to their family.

Environment Network Manawatū’s communications and events organiser Helen King said: “We have big questions about climate change and global warming, and it’s easy to throw your hands up and say ‘what do I do about it?’ These are some things you can do on individual level and community level.”

For more information and to register for the course, visit Environment Network Manawatū’s website.

A repair cafe is also starting at Te Manawa and will run on the last Saturday of each month.

People will be able to bring in damaged goods to be fixed by volunteers, rather than having the items going into landfills.