Erich Schwer’s Ex Reveals Texts That Could Put Gabby Relationship At Risk

The Bachelorette season 19 star Erich Schwer’s ex-girlfriend has recently revealed text messages between the two that could put his relationship with Gabby Windey at risk. Erich and Gabby formed a strong connection on night one, where they bonded over a shared sense of humor. Gabby later chose Erich for her second one-on-one date of the season, where the two spent the day with Gabby’s beloved Grandpa John.





As the season continued, Gabby and Erich’s relationship only continued to grow. Erich made it to Gabby’s final three, and after both Johnny DePhillipo and Jason Alabaster self-eliminated, he was her last man. Gabby and Erich admitted that they loved each other, and Erich met the rest of Gabby’s family as well. Erich later told Gabby, however, that he wanted to date her in the real world first and not leave the show engaged. This seemed to really upset Gabby, but fans believe that the two still left the show together either way.

While Gabby and Erich may have left the show as a couple, some fans are skeptical that they will stay together after recent text messages between Erich and his ex have surfaced online. The Instagram account @bachelornation.scoop shared a statement from a woman named Amanda, who dated Erich before he went on the show. Amanda explained that she was originally unsure of whether she wanted to share her story about Erich, but that she was prompted to after his recent racist yearbook photo in blackface resurfaced.

The post includes several screenshots of text messages between Erich and Amanda, shortly after he told her about his plan to go on the show. Erich tells Amanda that he understands if she does not want to see him anymore, to which she responds that he is literally going on a television show to find love. Erich then says that the show is not real, and indicates that he only wanted to go on to see if it could provide new career opportunities. Erich also told Amanda that he was sad about the situation and that he “hated it”.

The screenshots also show Erich texting Amanda again in July, after filming would have completed. He tells her that he is sorry, and that he still thinks about her all the time. At this point, Erich was presumably in a relationship with Gabby, whether they became engaged or not. It is clear that Erich was not completely over the situation with Amanda at the time, which leads fans to believe his intentions with Gabby may not have been genuine. The Bachelorette season 19 will conclude on September 20, where fans hope to get an answer on Gabby and Erich’s current relationship status.

