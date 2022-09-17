‘Feisty’ Princess Charlotte earned a nickname from school friends

Princess Charlotte may only be just seven years old, but the fourth in line to the throne is already starting to show signs of having a strong, confident and charming personality. Her feistiness has already earned her a nickname that demonstrates the kind of character she is. Charlotte is now the third in line to the throne following the death of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who died peacefully last Thursday, September 8.

Charlotte has reportedly been called the “Warrior Princess”, a nickname given to her by her friends at nursery. Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl said Charlotte picked up the nickname while attending Willcocks Nursery near Kensington Palace before joining her older brother Prince George at Thomas’s Battersea in 2019.

The young Princess was supposedly given the name after developing a reputation for being a bit of a “tomboy”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katie said: “Apparently she earned that nickname because obviously, she is a Princess, but she’s quite a tomboy.

“She loves climbing trees and she’s very much an adventurer, she was quite known for her feisty personality.”

