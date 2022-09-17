Genshin Impact 3.1 Takes Players To Sumeru’s Desert, Scaramouche Shows Up Menacingly

Genshin Impact 3.1, called King Deshret and the Three Magi, will take players to Sumeru’s desert. Like the title implies, the story revolves around King Deshret. In the desert, Aaru Village is one of the biggest Desertfolk abodes and hosts a lot of Akademiya exiles.
It looks like players will also enter King Deshret’s Maesoleum and encounter The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer–a normal boss with a very long name and the ability to turn invisible. Back in the rainforest, Aeonblight Drake will be another new boss.