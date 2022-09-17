George Harrison Revealed The Beatles Stole a Bit of a Stereos Hit for 1 of Their First Songs

George Harrison once revealed that The Beatles stole a bit of a Stereos hit for one of their first songs.

In 1971, Bright Tunes Music sued George for copyright infringement for his 1970 song “My Sweet Lord.” However, he denied he’d consciously copied the Chiffons’ “He’s So Fine.” So, George knew a lot about subconsciously copying a song. He also knew that artists couldn’t help adding bits of their favorite songs into their own music.

The Beatles performing in 1963 | Fox Photos/Getty Images

George Harrison said The Beatles stole bits of their favorite music in all their songs

When rock ‘n’ roll started, many artists, including Elvis Presley and The Beatles, used their many influences to form their music. They wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without their idols. However, sometimes newer artists blurred the lines between copying and being influenced.

In 1992, George told Timothy White for Goldmine that sometimes the music that goes into a musician’s head has to come out in some form. That’s how most of The Beatles’ music came about.

“I’ve had a lot of songs borrowed in bits and pieces here and there,” George said. “But it depends on how it’s done. And also sometimes it’s like, ‘Aww, well, that’s the nature of music.’ Really, it’s that everything that goes in your head must come out some way.

“All the chords every Beatles song ever written, was based upon all the chords and structures of other songs that we’ve ever heard. I can quote you so many Beatles songs that John and Paul wrote in which I can tell you the exact songs that they came from.”