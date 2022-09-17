Gonzalez left writhing in pain by repeated low blows as Rodriguez wins

Jesse Rodriguez retained his WBC super-flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez via unanimous decision in a strong showing but was heavily criticised for repeated low blows throughout the contest. Rodriguez won with scorecards of 118-109, 117-110, and 114-113 in the Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin III co-main event.

Rodriguez — who is the youngest active world champion at 22 years old — was warned three times for low blows and had a point deducted in round eight.

The American pressed his man backwards throughout the contest as he looked to counter Gonzalez’s targeted bodywork with ferocious uppercuts. For the opening few rounds, it was a nip and tuck affair with Gonzalez forcing Rodriguez to work extremely hard throughout.

As the contest passed the midway point Rodriguez started to get the better of the exchanges but was never in complete control.