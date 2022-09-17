Holly and Phillip face calls to be ‘sacked’ after ‘skipping’ queue

Thousands of mourners and celebrities have been queuing up outside Westminister Abbey to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who has been lying in state for the past three days. David Beckham was one of many who queued up for hours just to mark his respect for the monarch. However, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reportedly faced a backlash from fans for “skipping” the queue to film a segment for This Morning.

An ITV source has since confirmed to Express.uk that Holly and Phillip had a press accreditation to be there and were at Westminster Abbey alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday’s show.

The source added: “Holly and Phillip were not able to pay respects in the same way that the queueing public would have, therefore [were] not jumping that queue.”

The presenting duo were dressed in black as they filmed a segment for This Morning.

However, this sparked a huge backlash online, with many viewers calling for the pair to be “sacked”.

