Holly and Phillip face calls to be ‘sacked’ after ‘skipping’ queue

Thousands of mourners and celebrities have been queuing up outside Westminister Abbey to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, who has been lying in state for the past three days. David Beckham was one of many who queued up for hours just to mark his respect for the monarch. However, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reportedly faced a backlash from fans for “skipping” the queue to film a segment for This Morning.
An ITV source has since confirmed to Express.uk that Holly and Phillip had a press accreditation to be there and were at Westminster Abbey alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday’s show.
The source added: “Holly and Phillip were not able to pay respects in the same way that the queueing public would have, therefore [were] not jumping that queue.”
The presenting duo were dressed in black as they filmed a segment for This Morning.
However, this sparked a huge backlash online, with many viewers calling for the pair to be “sacked”.
“David Beckham in the queue for over 10 hours paying his respects to The Queen while Holly and Phil saunter in, skipping the line is a terrible look,” Joe Michalczuk tweeted.
“Why do people like this think they’re special? Unless you’re Royalty or a foreign President you join the queue. End of.”
Theo said: “Absolutely zero shocks that Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby jumped the queue. Beckham has many flaws but respect him for queueing for 12 hours when he could have easily wangled his way in.”
“Holly and Phil. Hang your heads in shame. Totally disgusted by you queue jumping no excuse for it whatsoever!! #ThisMorning,” Linz commented.
