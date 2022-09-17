Categories
How Loteria cards tie me to my heritage

The “La Loteria” mural is pictured on East Cesar Chavez Street in November 2020. American-Statesman journalist Roberto Villalpando shares why the game Loteria, or Mexican bingo, is a direct line to his heritage and to the love of his late maternal grandmother, Isabel Bustos.

Every month is Hispanic Heritage Month for me, I often joke. I’m happily reminded by my brown face staring back at me in the mirror or when I give my lilting surname, which people have misspelled my whole life.

But I’m also a Mexican American who never learned Spanish from my bilingual parents as a kid, which left me vulnerable to insults like “coconut,” or someone perceived as white inside despite being brown on the outside.

The most Spanish I ever learned as a child was from playing Loteria, or Mexican bingo, a game that’s tucked in my heart as a direct line to my heritage and to the love of my late maternal grandmother, Isabel Bustos.

Loteria works the same way as any other version of bingo, with a couple of fun differences: Instead of pulling numbered balls, Loteria draws from a deck of playing cards with 54 “characters;” then you match the character called from the deck to the ones arrayed on the bingo cards in a 4-by-4 grid.

We used the classic Don Clemente version, with characters ranging from 1. El Gallo (the rooster) to 54. La Rana (the frog). The drawn artwork, rendered in the bold colors typical of Mexican frescos or comic books, for me as a kid depicted a slice of some imaginary life in Mexico and inspired untold stories — and more questions:

