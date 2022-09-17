In a ‘family environment’ between Madison Prep at Scotlandville, one team was dominant

A friendly neighborhood football rivalry, held Friday night in Scotlandville, carried a little extra intrigue this time around.

First, the game between Madison Prep and Scotlandville was christened the Inaugural North Baton Rouge Classic. Second, it was a meeting between the 6-3A Chargers’ coach, Landry Williams, and his former defensive coordinator Ryan Cook, in his first season as head coach of the 4-5A Hornets.

Two schools, separated by only six miles, met on the gridiron for the first time since 2018. Two coaches — once colleagues, now rivals — roamed opposite sidelines.

After dominating three quarters, Scotlandville won 37-6. Senior Covanta Milligan led his offense with a big night on the ground. He scored three of his team’s five touchdowns.

“Me and coach (Williams) like to say we’re just like family,” Cook said. “We talk all the time. Just because we’re not at the same school, doesn’t mean that we’re not gonna have communication, so it’s just normal. He’s like my older brother.”

The Hornets’ first drive of the game resulted in a touchdown. Quarterback C’Zavian Teasett saw a snap from the edge of the red zone sail over his head. He raced backward, scooped the ball, flipped his eyes upfield and tossed a touchdown to a wide-open sophomore receiver, Ferzell Sheppard.

Milligan then capped off a 17-play, 76-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown plunge. After Madison Prep (1-2) muffed the ensuing kickoff, Milligan scored another touchdown, breaking tackles on a 16-yard scamper to the end zone that put the Hornets up three scores.

“We want to be the first team to punch you in the mouth,” Milligan said. “Punch them in the mouth early, tap ’em out, get ’em out the game quick. We had them mentally out the game, from the start to the finish.”

After the Chargers’ drive stalled on their own 40 near the end of the first half, Scotlandville (1-2) capitalized with a 28-yard field goal that increased its halftime lead to 23.

Senior defensive back Kameron Reed blocked a punt and flew into the backfield for a strip-sack on Madison Prep’s first two drives of the second half. Cedric Walker took a carry 2 yards into the end zone after the blocked punt.

“Running the ball was working well for us,” Milligan said. “We pounded the rock. That’s what coach said at halftime: He wanted to continue to pound the ball.”

The touchdown, the Hornets’ fourth of the night, widened their lead to 30 midway through the third quarter. Milligan’s 48-yard house call early in the fourth quarter punctuated the Hornets’ with their first win of the season.

It also gave his coach some friendly bragging rights.

“It was a family environment before I left, so everything is good,” Cook said with a smile. “Just some mixed emotions going on.”