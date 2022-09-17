James May addresses ‘bigger problems’ after The Grand Tour crash

James May was involved in a collision during filming of Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick and the former Top Gear presenter has opened up on the aftermath of the crash in an interview with Express.co.uk and other press. The car expert admitted there was one outcome in particular that he wasn’t happy with.

James was rushed to hospital during filming after crashing his rally car into a wall.

The Grand Tour host broke a rib but was allowed to return to filming after being given the all-clear following a brain scan.

James was asked whether in light of the crash he found this special more gruelling than the others.

He began: “I noticed the other day when I was thinking about it that I quite often end up putting up with more discomfort than the other two.

Read more: James May speaks out on ‘weird’ changes to The Grand Tour