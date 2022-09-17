Categories
John Lennon Said 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ Is About ‘the Underlying Theme to the Universe’

TL;DR:

  • John Lennon said one of the songs from The Beatles’ Rubber Soul was about an important topic.
  • John said he wanted to mimic Jesus Christ and Mahatma Gandhi.
  • Rubber Soul became a hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
A vinyl copy of The Beatles' 'Rubber Soul'
The Beatles’ ‘Rubber Soul’ | Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer

The BeatlesRubber Soul includes songs about a variety of topics. For example, John Lennon said one Rubber Soul song is about “the underlying theme to the universe.” John revealed the song was written as part of his “marijuana period.”

