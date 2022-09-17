John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Made Her Fashion Week Debut, And Her Dad Celebrated On Instagram

John Travolta is obviously an iconic actor. At this point, if you haven’t seen him in a single movie, have you even seen a movie?
John had three children with his late wife Kelly Preston: Jett, Ella Bleu, and Benjamin.
This past week, Ella made her debut at New York Fashion Week, attending several events throughout the week. Here she is at the Karl Lagerfeld Celebrates The Cara Loves Karl Capsule Collection With Cara Delevingne event this past Monday…
And here she is at the Kate Spade presentation a few days before.
John even shared a snap of Ella at NYFW on Instagram. “So proud of Ella’s debut at fashion week in New York City!” he wrote.
Ella’s appeared in public before with John, too. Here she is with him on a Lena Waithe-guest-hosted episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019…
And here are the two of them at a premiere in 2013.
So, yeah, she’s got a lot going on! We’ll see what Ella gets up to in the future.
