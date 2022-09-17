Kate Middleton has nailed style fitting for ‘future Queen’





Kate Middleton’s eye for style is lauded by fashion fans around the world, and she can often be found in smart, tailored ensembles by one of her favourite labels. Express.co.uk spoke to Miranda Holder, Royal & Celebrity Fashion Expert and YouTube host, about Kate’s style transformation over the years.

It certainly seems that Kate is a “fashion icon” in her own right nowadays just like the late Princess Diana was, but she wasn’t always so fashion-forward. Ms Holder said: “Kate’s style has become more refined over the years and she has perfected her very own signature style or ‘style uniform’ which reinforces her iconic personal brand. “Much like the Queen, when we picture Catherine, Princess of Wales, these days we see her in a knee-length monochrome outfit with a matching clutch and nude heels. “Despite the sometimes stifling restrictions of being a female royal, Kate and her stylist Natasha Archer have really made it work. READ MORE: Hundreds flock to Sandringham to catch glimpse of Kate and William

“Much like Diana was, Kate is now a modern-day fashion icon and we can’t wait to see what she will wear next.” In the early years of her courtship with Prince William, Kate was often pictured wearing casual outfits like jeans or feminine day dresses. “Kate has always had a good sense of style but it hasn’t always been so refined and elegant,” Ms Holder said. “We originally got to know her as ‘girl next door’ Kate, the fresh-faced, pretty woman on the arm of Prince William with a swingy mane of mahogany brown locks and long legs usually clad in skinny jeans and ballet pumps.

“This Kate was more relatable and accessible than the Kate we know today, women wanted to be her and had a chance of emulating her style. “Like we all do when we are younger, Kate experimented with fashions and some outfits were less flattering, the look was very much fresh-faced country classic, whereas now she has the elegance and sophistication befitting of our future Queen.” Kate previously worked for the British fashion brand Jigsaw, and she has continued to support the British high street as a member of the Royal Family. Kate will often wear pieces from British labels, with some of her favourites being Alexander McQueen, The Vampire’s Wife and LK Bennett.

Like the Queen was, Kate is a huge fan of colour-blocking for impact, often wearing the same colour from top-to-toe. While on royal trips abroad, Kate also takes the monarch’s lead by wearing outfits that reflect the colours of the host country’s flag. Kate has also embraced brands beloved by her late mother-in-law such as Catherine Walker and often wears fashions that Diana loved. Kate also regularly wears jewellery from the late Queen and Diana’s collections in tribute to them both.