Kate, Princess of Wales pays tribute to Queen and Diana on outing

Kate wore the pearl and diamond earrings from the Queen’s collection for a trip to the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday, and for a walkabout in Sandringham on Thursday.

While the nation mourns the Queen, the Royal Family are wearing black outfits for every public outing.

Kate opted for an understated black dress for today’s reception, paired with sheer black tights and a pair of black heels.

Kate, like other royal women, has also opted for pearls for every public outing since the Queen died, and the gems are considered fitting for mourning.