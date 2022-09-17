Library Hosts Genealogy Sessions

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — Starting on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 10:30 a.m. –12 p.m., Wayne Blanchard will host the first of weekly in-person meetings at the Rockingham Library to help people explore their family history.

The fall is a great time to do some genealogy. One of the best free resources is www.FamilySearch.org. Bring a laptop computer or a tablet to do some hands-on research. Library computers are also available for those who might need one.

This meeting will focus on FamilySearch because it is free and available both in the library and at home. The shared family tree is a collaborative effort like Wikipedia, and it can be very helpful to see what others have added to your family. Although there is the possibility of errors, many users add documents to back up the information they have put in the tree, which are particularly helpful in doing research. Everyone is welcome, from those who are just getting started to expert family historians.

These meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, Vt.