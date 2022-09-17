Like A Dragon: Ishin Hands-On Preview

Masayoshi Yokoyama, executive producer of RGG Studios and writer of the Yakuza series, said during the RGG 2022 summit that Like A Dragon: Ishin is meant to be the all-star Yakuza game. It’s pitched as a game that will feature characters from the entire franchise, music from across the games, and returning actors, and the 20 minutes of hands-on time I had with the game definitely delivered on that promise. But Like A Dragon: Ishin doesn’t just feel like simple Yakuza fan service. From what I’ve played, Ishin features enough of a new story and presents a fresh environment (to a western audience, at least) that it is poised to welcome new players to the massive franchise without completely alienating them.

The preview demo–played at Tokyo Game Show, courtesy of Sega–featured two modes: day mode, which was a more explorative and story-centric introduction to the game’s central area, Kyo, and night mode, a more action-focused look at the game’s many fighting styles.

the game is expected to be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in February 2023.