Categories
US

Luxury brands tread lightly with metaverse, NFT marketing efforts in China

Luxury brands tread lightly with metaverse, NFT marketing efforts in China South China Morning Post

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.