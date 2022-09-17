Michael C. Carson: Prayer is how we maintain a relationship with God

Given the events, situations and needs in our life, it is essential to be very intentional in our daily prayer life. “Prayer is the intimate communication life between God and humankind.” What a privilege to talk directly to God at any time about anything. When we grow in our prayer life we realize more of God’s power.

The farther away we draw from God, the less capable we are to live an effective life. It’s stated, “Draw near to God and God will draw near to you.”

Prayer is such an intimate means of being in relationship with God. Through prayer, we abide in Christ. Jesus shared, “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing.” (St. John 15:5.)

The gospel according to Steven Curtis Chapman invites us, “Let us pray, let us pray, everywhere in every way. Every moment of the day, it is the right time. For the Father above, he is listening with love. And he wants to answer us, so let us pray. So when we feel the Spirit moving prompting, prodding and behooving there is no time to be losing, let us pray. Let the Father hear us saying what we need to be conveying… Let us pray everywhere in every way, every moment of the day, it is the right time. Let us pray without end and when we finish start again. Like breathing out and breathing in, let us pray.”

A complete relationship with God only comes by constantly developing your private and public prayer relationship with God!

In private and public, pray to God knowing that God is always able to get things done!

God asks us, “Is anything too hard for the Lord?” (Genesis 18:14.)

By praying to God, we offer God our spirit to be used for God’s service. Through prayer we invite God to protect our spirit, our very life, from burnout. “He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.” (Psalm 23:2.)

“Shew me thy ways, O Lord; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day.” (Psalm 25:4-5.)

Be very intentional concerning your prayer life. Daily, pursue and develop your prayer relationship with God. Evangelist and teacher Oswald Chambers comments, “Prayer does not fit us for greater works — prayer is the greater work.”

Oh, Evangelist Cathy, I feel like “getting a quick shout in” but before going to sleep one prayer might be, “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake. I pray the Lord my soul to take.”

Juxtaposed to that prayer, upon waking up in the morning with all the joy you can muster up, pray, “This is the day that the Lord has made; I will rejoice and be glad in it!” (Psalm 118:24.)

Let us pray.

I’m just saying!

Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!