Michael Sheen fumes at Charles III’s ‘insulting’ visit to Wales

Owain Glyndŵr is a highly significant historical figure in Wales and is known throughout the country as the last self-proclaimed native Prince of Wales.

Every year, people gather in the town square to mark Owain Glyndŵr Day on September 16, which is when the Welsh leader’s proclamation took place in 1400.

This year part of the celebrations, which include a procession and a wreath laying ceremony by the statue of Owain Glyndŵr, were cancelled due to King Charles’ visit.

The actor went on to explain that he, like many others, found it ironic that the Welsh holiday had been cancelled due to the visit of an English monarch.