Middlesbrough 0-0 Rotherham: Boro stay in bottom three after goalless draw

Middlesbrough remain in the bottom three in the Sky Bet Championship after playing out a goalless draw with Rotherham.

A poor start to the season for Chris Wilder and his side continued in another underwhelming display, although it was a welcome point for the away side.

Rotherham have outperformed expectation so far. They are eighth in the table on 14 points.

Watmore goes close but quality lacking on Teesside

It was a first half of limited opportunities at the Riverside, with neither goalkeeper really called into any sort of significant action.

Boro had the slightly better chances, if there were any, with Isaiah Jones hitting the side netting after being teed up by Duncan Watmore on 29 minutes perhaps the best of the lot.

Watmore then went so close himself on 49 minutes as he surged into the box and rounded the goalkeeper before seeing his effort hit the inside of the post and then somehow stay out after bouncing across the line.

That was the closest we came to a goal.

Man of the Match – Duncan Watmore

In a match lacking quality at both ends, the closest anyone came to a goal was through Watmore, who at times looked like he had to do it all himself. A bit more service and he may have got himself a goal.

What the managers said…

Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder: “I would have loved to have won the football game. Rotherham are a dangerous outfit and it was an awkward game. I believe we had the better chances but it was always going to be a bit of an arm wrestle and it was tight.

“I don’t think we were negative throughout the game. There were edgy times and we gave the ball away cheaply, which we don’t usually do. But that’s the period we’re going through where things aren’t going your way. You just have to keep working hard, keep your head down and keep believing in your team.”

Rotherham’s Paul Warne: “I’m really pleased. We’ve worked hard in and out of possession. Both managers made a lot of changes towards the end because there were some tired legs.

“I would have liked to have created more chances obviously. Our set-pieces weren’t great, but overall our effort was great. We should be really proud of our night’s work away from home.”

What’s next?

Middlesbrough head to Coventry on Saturday October 1 after the international break for a 3pm kick-off. Rotherham host Wigan at the same time.