Nationwide offers 5 percent with FlexDirect current account

The Nationwide FlexDirect offers five percent on balances up to £1,500, with customers obliged to pay in at least £1,000 a month. Transfers from other Nationwide accounts or Visa credits do not contribute to the £1,000 minimum deposit.

The five percent introductory offer lasts for a year, and after this the rate drops to the standard 0.25 percent.

Customers who have previously had a FlexDirect account with an introductory rate will not be eligible for the offer.

To apply for a FlexDirect account, a person must be 18 or over and a UK resident, with the account to be for personal use only.

The saver must also have no more than four existing sole or joint Nationwide accounts, and must have registered for Internet Banking.

