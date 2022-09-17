Nearing state pension age? 15 DWP benefits you could be due soon

As the cost of living crisis continues to cripple Britain’s finances it’s important people check they are receving all the help they are entitled to.

Almost one million (850,000) pensioners are living on less money than they should because they aren’t claiming all the DWP benefits they are entitled to.

Pensioners are usually eligible for pension credit if they earn less than £182.60 a week, after expenses are taken into account.

It could mean an extra £3,300 a year as well as thousands of pounds worth of other help.

READ MORE: Which medical conditions qualify for Attendance Allowance?