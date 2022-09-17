Nearing state pension age? 15 DWP benefits you could be due soon

Reaching retirement age can come with a few perks that are worth a few thousand pounds in financial support from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Pension Credit alone is worth £3,300 per year and acts as a gateway benefit to over one thousand pounds worth of savings.
As the cost of living crisis continues to cripple Britain’s finances it’s important people check they are receving all the help they are entitled to.
Almost one million (850,000) pensioners are living on less money than they should because they aren’t claiming all the DWP benefits they are entitled to.
Pensioners are usually eligible for pension credit if they earn less than £182.60 a week, after expenses are taken into account.
It could mean an extra £3,300 a year as well as thousands of pounds worth of other help.
To determine whether someone qualifies, the DWP will ask for the current balance in any bank and savings accounts as well as details of any investments, such as shares, premium bonds or unit trust certificates.
They will also ask for details of housing costs, such as mortgage interest, service charges or ground rent.
Even if it only results in a small top up to someone’s income, it’s worth doing because it could also lead to help with costs towards housing and energy bills.
It could also mean an additional £650 cost of living support payment this year.
Pension credit claimants may also be able to claim 15 freebies:
- Reduced council tax bills
- Capped water bills
- Warm Home Discount Scheme of £140 off fuel bills
- £25 in Cold Weather Payments
- Disabled Facilities Grant (up to £30,000) to make changes to a home
- Homeowners can apply for up to £10,000 to pay for a boiler
- Up to £300 in Winter Fuel Payments
- Free wigs or fabric support provided by the NHS
- Help with housing costs
- Bereavement support payments
- Reduced court fees
- Cost of Living support payments
- A free TV licence if over 75-years-old
- Homeowners can get help to pay for double glazing as part of the Green Homes Scheme
- Help with funeral costs.
