‘Plan A Plan B’ Trailer Shows Riteish Deshmukh & Tamannaah Bhatia in Netflix’s Bollywood Rom-Com

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Indian romantic comedy film, Plan A Plan B, starring Riteish Deshmukh as a lothario divorce lawyer who enters into a professional arrangement with a single matchmaker played by Tamannaah Bhatia. Opposites attract, sparks fly, and the rom-com rom-coms.





Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who previously helmed romantic comedies such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, Plan A Plan B appears to be targeting not just the significant rom-com audience on Netflix, but also the demographic that binges on unscripted titles such as Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

There’s an unadventurous plainness to the trailer, which presents a film that appears to be sticking to the rule book. Deshmukh, who has experienced his share of success as a comic actor, stars as Kosty the “caustic” lawyer, who doesn’t believe in love. “Marriage is punishment,” he declares at one point, and later brags about matching several women on Tinder. Bhatia’s Nirali, on the other hand, is more old-fashioned. She’s the kind of person who daydreams about her happily ever after. When they first meet, Kosty and Nirali clash, but soon, it’s clear to even the people around them that something is brewing between the two.

Plan A Plan B is a part of Bhatia’s second major attempt to cross over into the Hindi language industry, almost a decade after she first tried to expand her horizons beyond the South Indian language film industries that she was already rather popular in. Bhatia will also be seen in the Hindi language Disney+ Hotstar comedy Babli Bouncer on September 23. She said about the film:

“This movie has been a wild ride. Whether it is working with Netflix, the entire cast, or being directed by Shashanka, Plan A Plan B has been a memorable journey. It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience and I can’t wait for its launch on Netflix.”

Deshmukh also tried to branch out of his usual comedic roles in the last decade, with a supporting performance as a serial killer in the film Ek Villain, and a lead role in the Marathi language action film Laal Bhaari. He will soon make his directorial debut with the film Ved, co-starring himself and his wife, Genelia D’Souza. He said about Plan A Plan B:

“I have always had a soft corner for the comedy genre and Plan A Plan B was yet another memorable experience for me. It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me. We have made this film with a lot of love, and we cannot wait for Netflix viewers around the world to enjoy it with us.”

Plan A Plan B also stars Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila. The film will arrive on Netflix on September 30. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.