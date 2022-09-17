Queen’s vigil: Royals opt for headbands over hats for key reason

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren took part in a vigil in The Palace of Westminster earlier this evening. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise joined Prince William, Prince Harry, James, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips beside their grandmother’s coffin for 10 minutes. For the occasion, the female royals wore all-black outfits and black headbands, with two of them opting for a discreet veil over their face.

Kate, the Princess of Wales has regularly worn headbands as a key accessory to her outfits for various events and appearances over the years.

Princess Beatrice is also a fan of this modern version of a hat or fascinator.

For tonight’s vigil, however, it was interesting to see that all four female cousins opted for headbands instead of more traditional hats or fascinators.

According to The Kit, headbands are “more than simply a bold reimagining of the fustiest form of royal headwear”.

