Queen’s vigil: Royals opt for headbands over hats for key reason

Queen Elizabeth’s eight grandchildren took part in a vigil in The Palace of Westminster earlier this evening. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Lady Louise joined Prince William, Prince Harry, James, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips beside their grandmother’s coffin for 10 minutes. For the occasion, the female royals wore all-black outfits and black headbands, with two of them opting for a discreet veil over their face.
Kate, the Princess of Wales has regularly worn headbands as a key accessory to her outfits for various events and appearances over the years.
Princess Beatrice is also a fan of this modern version of a hat or fascinator.
For tonight’s vigil, however, it was interesting to see that all four female cousins opted for headbands instead of more traditional hats or fascinators.
According to The Kit, headbands are “more than simply a bold reimagining of the fustiest form of royal headwear”.
There is also a more practical element to the accessory: it allows the wearer the privacy to grieve as it is more difficult for others to see their face.
This is perhaps ideal for the ladies who stood for 10 minutes next to their grandmother’s coffin as hundreds of members of the public passed by to pay their respects.
Zara accessorised her outfit with a pair of large pearl drop stud earrings, Eugenie on the other hand wore a pair of gold hoops.
Lady Louise was seen wearing a silver necklace, with a horse-shaped pendant.
