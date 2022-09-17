Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose DLC Borrows From RE2 Remake

Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose is the upcoming story DLC as a part of the Winter Expansions for Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition. Taking place after the main campaign, the DLC will act as an epilogue of sorts as players take control of Rose Winters, who seeks to be rid of her powers.

Unlike the main game, Shadow of Rose is exclusively in the 3rd person perspective, putting it more in line with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3. The section of the game we got to play takes place in Castle Dimitrescu. The castle is now covered in a goopy red substance and filled a new type of enemy called the face eaters. Rose can use her unique powers to remove the red goop as well as attack the face eaters. The face eaters are dangerous creatures that lurk in the Realm of Consciousness, and can steal the life from other living beings. Once one captures Rose, she’ll take a significant amount of damage, so make sure you avoid them!

Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose launches on October 28th on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Make sure to stay tuned to GameSpot for more coverage of Shadows of Rose coverage.