South Bend Saint Joseph continues local excellence

Tennis really is an individual sport.

That being said, it’s truly been all about the TEAM for the very successful Saint Joseph’s boys squad this season.

Coach Steve Bender’s team is carving its own niche with talent and depth up and down its lineup with a plethora of players making key contributions.

Saint Joe, which lost a pair of All-State players in Daniel Pries and Kyle Fernandez from last year’s team, sits at 13-4. The No. 24 Indians have played eight teams ranked in the top 25 this fall. Bender’s squad won its fifth straight Northern Indiana Conference title Wednesday by edging past rival and No. 21 Penn in the league tournament at Leeper Park.

Saint Joseph finished with 60 points, while runner-up Penn totaled 59.

“Our guys had an incredible day Wednesday,” said Bender in a phone interview Thursday. “It was quite the feat. We needed everyone to step up and they did. It was a total team effort.”

Saint Joe got championship performances from juniors Colin Blumentritt and Will Westberry at No. 2 and 3 singles respectively in the league tourney, which was postponed from Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather. They also won the No. 1 doubles crown with sophomore Jake Westberry and freshman Luke Blumentritt. Jake Westberry was honorable mention All-State playing No. 2 doubles a season ago.

Senior Davis Borders, who was second-team All-State with Colin Blumentritt at No. 1 doubles last season, was second in the NIC Tourney at No. 1 singles. Seniors Will Barnes and Jake Gaul were third at No. 2 doubles in the tourney.

“The thing about this team is that there is not much difference between our top five guys in the lineup,” Bender said. “That gives us flexibility. Our team depth has been key for us.

“We did have a lot of experience back from last year with four guys back in Davis, Colin, Will and Jake. I wanted them to feel that they were a good team going into this season. We just had a new identity with new leadership and it’s worked out.”

Saint Joe went 18-2 a season ago and won both sectional and regional championships. They graduated two stars in All-Staters Pries and Fernandez at No. 1 and 2 singles. Pries was a three-time state qualifier and three-time NIC MVP who went 103-6 in his prep career. Fernandez, who Bender referred to as the “heart and soul” of the 2021 team, was 97-8 at Saint Joe.

“Everyone has shouldered the load as far as leadership this season,” stated Bender. “It’s not a real vocal group, but they are all starting to own it as far as leadership.”

Bender saw his team respond at the NIC Tourney after losing three times to Fishers, Floyd Central and Plainfield the previous Saturday at Fishers. St. Joe rallied to win a pair of three-set matches by Colin Blumentritt at No. 2 and Will Westberry at No. 3 to edge past Penn 3-2 Sept. 6 at Leeper Park in their regular-season meeting. St. Joe topped the Kingsmen 5-0 in the regional final in 2021 before losing to eventual state champion Carmel in the semistate.

“We played so much better Wednesday head-to-head versus Penn than we did in the dual match,” noted Bender. “I think that our guys had a chip on their shoulder.

“Davis (Borders) was sick Monday and Tuesday and came back Wednesday in his second round match to win a big one for us. I think our guys saw the fight he had in him and that propelled us the rest of the day. It showed we could do it.

“I was so happy for our team coming back in so many matches and finding ways to win. It was a bit sweeter for our team this year because we had to do it without our graduating all-state players Daniel Pries and Kyle Fernandez.

“We have a fantastic rivalry with Penn. Our kids know their kids so well and love to compete against them. We have total respect for coach Eric Bowers and Penn.”

Colin Blumentritt leads the way with a 17-2 mark for St. Joe. Will Westberry is 15-3, as is the doubles duo of Jake Westberry and Luke Blumentritt.

Bender is now the all-time winningest coach in program history. His 239 wins tops the old standard of 236 recorded by Fran Shafer from 1984-99. Bender is 239-32 in his 13th season.

“It means a lot to me due to the great tennis tradition here at St. Joe,” noted Bender of reaching the coaching milestone earlier this season.

St. Joe is now preparing to ramp up its game for the postseason. The tourney draw is Sept. 26 with St. Joe playing in the Clay Sectional that week at Leeper Park. They have won 13 sectionals in a row.

Bender says despite going into postseason play as the favorite on paper, including a regional round where they are likely to face Penn again, it’s all about getting better right now.

“We have to only worry about our team,” emphasized Bender. “We have a lot of work to do before the sectional. We need to focus on that and stick to the process.”

“We can not worry about who’s in front of us,” he concluded.