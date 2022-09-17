Categories
South Bend Saint Joseph continues local excellence


Steve Bender, who guided his Saint Joseph boys tennis team to its fifth straight Northern Indiana Conference championship recently, is now the program's all-time winningest coach.

Tennis really is an individual sport.

That being said, it’s truly been all about the TEAM for the very successful Saint Joseph’s boys squad this season.

Coach Steve Bender’s team is carving its own niche with talent and depth up and down its lineup with a plethora of players making key contributions.

Saint Joe, which lost a pair of All-State players in Daniel Pries and Kyle Fernandez from last year’s team, sits at 13-4. The No. 24 Indians have played eight teams ranked in the top 25 this fall. Bender’s squad won its fifth straight Northern Indiana Conference title Wednesday by edging past rival and No. 21 Penn in the league tournament at Leeper Park.

Saint Joseph finished with 60 points, while runner-up Penn totaled 59.



