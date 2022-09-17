STEM City USA founder says the Metaverse can facilitate a global innovation community

STEM City USA, Career Communications Group’s award-winning metaverse, made its debut at the International Innovation Conference of Metaverse in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, Sept. 15.







Billed as a post-World AI Conference event, Tyrone Taborn, publisher and CEO of Career Communications Group, and founder of the STEM City USA metaverse shared his vision of increased collaboration, and how international science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) cooperation can utilize the metaverse to facilitate a creative community.

Taborn joined global leaders to discuss merging metaverse technologies in the opening ceremony of the International Innovation Conference of Metaverse. Recognized for his contributions to the advancement of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and his dedication to enhancing scientific and engineering literacy in minority communities, Taborn is a leading authority on how technology impacts business and society.

During his speech, Taborn shared STEM City USA‘s metaverse vision and the future. Career Communications Group’s STEM City USA is an early adopter of tools in Web3.0 and has worked with local, state, and federal governments in the United States as various enterprises are laying out the ecology of the metaverse and the application scenarios of the metaverse are emerging, enabling the industrial innovation of thousands of industries.

“A lot of what we talk about has to do with a creative community, and how the metaverse will develop a creative and collaborative community,” Taborn said. “STEM City USA is a browser-based metaverse. It is the way most consume the metaverse. While we have VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), XR (extended reality), and, other pieces, those are tools. The metaverse is having a digital agency over your own information. The metaverse is always there. It’s persistent. It’s about us being able to come together to be part of a community. Collaboration with universities and companies helps create a community, how we collaborate and how the metaverse can be transformational.”

STEM City USA is a leader in the educational technology metaverse, and our work enables innovation, focusing on the fields of culture, tourism, education, and trade. We look forward to discussing innovative scenarios with metaverse builders from various countries to jointly discuss the implementation of the application scenarios of virtual and real integration and decentralization of the metaverse.

STEM City USA combines the physical and digital worlds by creating unique digital in the moments (DIM). These DIMs are designed with rich content that delivers an immersive experience where all lives intersect and blend into a diverse digital community.

Founded and powered by Career Communications Group (CCG), STEM City USA builds on the successful best practices and proven content of the Black Engineer of the Year and Women of Color in Technology conferences, both of which operate in digital twin environments. www.stemcityusa.com

Over the past three years, STEM City USA has established partnerships to increase cooperation as the metaverse is multiplying. Taborn is the author of the forthcoming book “Metaquake USA: What the Metaverse is and how it will shape your future.” Taborn’s book will promote the significant achievements of diverse people in the foundation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and metaverse development led by global enterprises, capital, and governments.

The International Innovation Conference of Metaverse in Shanghai, China was organized by the Shanghai Information Service Outsourcing Development Center and the Shanghai AI Association. Shanghai Economic and Information Commission guides the two organizers.

Co-organizers included the UNESCO World University Peace Ambassadors Foundation, the Solomon Digital Technology Industry Bureau, Shanghai Software Trade Development Alliance, and the Malaysia SWT Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

The event was sponsored by the Solomon central, provincial government, Malaysia Foreign Trade Development Board, and Metaverse Sunday Fair.





