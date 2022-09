Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, the No 3 seed, defeated Romanian Ana Bogdan 6-1, 6-1 to reach the final of the Slovenia Open at Tennis Arena Portoroz on Saturday evening.

Rybakina, ranked No 25, will play the winner of the match between German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam and Czech Katerina Siniakova next.

The Kazakh won against German Laura Siegemund (6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (8)), Czech Tereza Martincova (6-4, 6-1) and Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (W/O) earlier in the tournament.

In the previous rounds, Bogdan, ranked No 65, beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, the No 8 seed (7-5, 4-6, 6-1), Slovenian Tamara Zidansek (6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1) and Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the second seed (6-1, 1-6, 7-5).

