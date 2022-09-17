The royal dress code formalised by the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest reigning English monarch in history, acceding to the throne in 1952. Throughout her reign, she became known for wearing bright and bold hats as well as pearl jewellery. What is the royal dress code that all royal women must follow?

The outfits worn by the Royal Family have fascinated the world throughout the years, from the Queen’s brightly coloured outfits to Kate Middleton’s stylish pieces.

It is thought that Her Majesty stuck to brightly coloured outfits so that she could be seen in a busy crowd.

The Queen also wore her three-strand pearl necklace and earrings so much that it became part of her official uniform.

Do other members of the Royal Family have to follow any protocol?

