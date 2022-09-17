Categories Celebrities These Famous People Have Spoken Out About Being Annoyed At How They Were Treated At School Post author By Amatullah Shaw Post date September 17, 2022 No Comments on These Famous People Have Spoken Out About Being Annoyed At How They Were Treated At School Dylan Sprouse was a restaurant host while at NYU but had to defend his decision, saying, “I feel most comfortable when I’m working and doing something, to criticize someone of that is pretty odd.” View Entire Post › Source link Related Tags annoyed, famous, people, school, Spoken, treated ← John Lennon wrote a Beatles song designed to mock their obsessive fans → Sony Isn’t Scared Of ‘Call Of Duty’ Exclusivity, Sony Is Scared Of Game Pass Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.