Ukrainian medic shares traumatic captivity in Russia

Yuliia Paievska told her harrowing experience of being imprisoned for months in Russian-occupied territory. In a testimony to US lawmakers, Ms Paievska revealed Russian forces’ brutality in how they treat Ukrainians. She said that troops have also been extremely cruel to captured Ukrainian prisoners.

Speaking to the US Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, Ms Paievska said: “When my tormentors advised me to kill myself, I said: ‘No’.

“I will see what happens tomorrow.

“I wonder how far they can go in their madness and anger.

“And then, one day, when it seems there was no hope, someone looked into the deep hole and called my name.”