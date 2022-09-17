Universal Credit claimants need to know these four big DWP changes

Universal Credit is paid to almost six (5.9) million Britons either because they are on a low income or looking for work.

Currently, anyone who receives Universal Credit who is working a minimum of nine hours per week does not have to attend meetings or prove they are looking for work.

However, under pending new DWP rules, Universal Credit claimants will have to work 12 hours or go to meetings with their work coach to keep getting paid.

The change was brought in by former Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey and means Britons will have to work more hours or risk their payments coming to an end.