Where you can watch the Queen’s funeral on big screens around UK

Manchester and the North

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on big screens in three locations in Manchester: Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square and inside Manchester Cathedral.

Manchester City Council’s website explains: “Each site will be open to the public without the need for tickets.

“There will be bag searches in operation and access to the squares will be limited when they reach capacity.

“People will be able to move in and out of the big screen areas through the day.”

In Newcastle, the Queen’s funeral will also be broadcast on a big screen in Old Eldon Square.

Public screenings will also take place at Sheffield Cathedral and the Curzon Cinema, Ripon Cathedral, Bradford Cathedral, Millenium Square in Leeds and Queen Victoria Square in Hull.