WOMEN’S TENNIS OPENS NE10 PLAY WITH 7-0 WIN AT BENTLEY – Le Moyne College Athletics

Waltham, Mass. – The Le Moyne College women’s tennis team won its 11th straight Northeast-10 Conference match with a 7-0 victory over Bentley University on Saturday morning in the NE10 opener for both teams.

The Dolphins opened the match by sweeping the doubles competition. At the top position, sophomore Isabella Barona (Manta, Ecuador/Talentos de Manta) and senior Francesca Lilliegren (Guayaquil, Ecuador/Colegio Alemán Humboldt Guayaquil) registered a 6-1 victory over Adriana Hiraldo and Maria Mella. Freshman Stella Simeonova (Sofia, Bulgaria/National Gymnasium of Mathematics and Natural Sciences) and junior Fiona Pepper (Challapampa, Peru/Colegio Anglo Americano Prescott) were also 6-1 winners at the second spot over Makena Romagnano and Anna Lang. The freshmen tandem of Alicia Alvarez (Madrid, Spain/IES Ortega y Gasset) and Paula Casares (A Coruna, Spain/Colegio Maristas Cristo Rey) downed Remi LeSage and Libby Keefe at the third position, 6-2.



Le Moyne closed out the victory with a sweep of the singles competition. At the first position, Barona cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Romagnano. Simeonova turned in back-to-back scores of 6-3 at the second spot to defeat Hiraldo. Alvarez collected her first collegiate victory by topping LeSage at the third position, 6-2, 6-0. Casares recorded consecutive scores of 6-1 to down Lang at the fourth spot. Pepper improved to 3-0 on the campaign with a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the fifth position over Bisma Shaikh. Lilliegren picked up her first win of the year by beating Anna Higgins, 6-0, 6-2, at the sixth spot.

Le Moyne (2-1, 1-0 NE10) is back in action on Sunday at Southern New Hampshire University at 1:00 p.m.



