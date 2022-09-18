10 Netflix Shows That Are Better On A Rewatch

Whether fans enjoy comedy series or action-packed thrillers, it can be difficult to fully take in a show on one watch. It can be easy for new viewers to lose track of the plot because they are so focused on remembering characters’ names and the relationships they have with one another.





As a result, many Netflix shows are better on a rewatch. Viewers can go back into these series with some knowledge, allowing them to pay attention to other aspects of the show. Sometimes, knowing the plot can be an advantage, as fans can pay attention to which subtle actions eventually wreak dire consequences.

10 Outer Banks Has Many Intricacies That Can Only Be Fully Appreciated On A Rewatch

Outer Banks chronicles a stark class divide between the wealthy residents who flock to Outer Banks during the summer months (the “Kooks”) and the working-class locals who live there permanently (the “Pogues”). The show quickly escalates as a group of Pogue teens discover that a large sum of gold is tied to the disappearance of John B’s father.

Outer Banks throws viewers through an abundance of unexpected twists and turns right off the bat. Because of this, it can be rewarding to rewatch Outer Banks when knowing that the lovable Pogues crew survives the adversity thrown their way.

9 Viewers Can Better Gauge The Killers’ Motives When Rewatching Elite

Viewers can better understand the true killer’s motivations when rewatching a murder mystery series, and Netflix’s Elite is no exception. The show follows three friends from working-class backgrounds as they cope with their parents’ deaths while getting accustomed to their new life at a prestigious boarding school.

Since someone is killed during almost every season’s premiere episode, rewatching Elite allows audiences to untangle the killers’ motives while noticing how calm and collected they are until their crimes are discovered. From Polo’s bitter rivalry with Lu that led to his death to Marina’s easily-avoidable demise, Elite will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, even on a rewatch.

8 Bee And PuppyCat Is Not The Carefree Romp It Initially Appears To Be

The first season of Bee and PuppyCat was independently produced by Frederator Studios’ YouTube channel, Cartoon Hangover. However, the show quickly garnered a fanbase and plenty of attention on the internet. Because of this, Netflix picked up and distributed the adult cartoon’s second season, titled Bee and PuppyCat: Lazy in Space.

Although the show initially seems to be a cutesy, slice-of-life cartoon, magical themes gradually become a major aspect of Bee and PuppyCat. From the shocking reveal of Bee being a robot to PuppyCat being the Space Outlaw, the unique cartoon is much more complex than initially meets the eye, which can only be appreciated on a rewatch.

7 Inside Job Contains Many Theories

Even though Netflix’s Inside Job has only had one season, fans quickly realized how unique the adult cartoon was. The show follows a lovable protagonist who has an unwavering determination to make the world a better place. Inside Job is celebrated for how nonchalantly and smoothly it incorporates campy plot devices and characters.

While conspiracy theories are placed front and center throughout the show, Inside Job‘s main twist is Reagan’s memories being erased by her father, Rand. Although it is no secret that Rand is a bad person who is capable of doing bad things, rewatching the show helps to explain more of the cartoon’s complex plot.

6 Viewers Can Look Even Deeper Into Joe’s Psyche On A Rewatch Of You

You initially premiered on Lifetime and was met with mixed reviews. Fortunately, the now-popular psychological thriller was acquired by Netflix after its first season. The show follows Joe Goldberg as he develops toxic infatuations with various women from afar.

As Joe uses any means necessary to get closer to these women, his evil schemes become clearer. He eventually grows tired of Love, who is revealed to be similarly violent and cruel. Since You expertly makes viewers root for Joe through his sardonic monologues, a rewatch serves to remind fans of his dangerous, if charismatic, nature.

5 Ratched Is Too Complex To Fully Appreciate In One Viewing

As the origin story of the diabolical female antagonist from Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Netflix’s Ratched does not disappoint. The show follows nurse Mildred Ratched as she does everything in her power to free her foster brother Edmund Tolleson, who is living in a mental hospital after murdering four priests.

While this sibling dynamic is a driving force of Ratched’s actions for much of the show, Edmund suddenly turns on Ratched when he escapes the hospital with one of the female nurses, who kills Ratched’s love interest, Gwendolyn. Although little is known about Ratched‘s second season, a rewatch can help fans understand the show’s intricate plot and complicated characters.

4 Alice In Borderland’s Main Twist Is Even Better On A Rewatch

Although Netflix’s Alice in Borderland begins lightheartedly as three friends happily dance in the streets of Shibuya Crossing, the show quickly takes a turn for the worse. Before they can realize what’s happening, the trio unknowingly wanders into an alternate reality where they are forced to compete in high-stake death games.

Since the trio is led to believe that the game masters are responsible for their suffering, it’s shocking when Alice in Borderland reveals that many of the game masters are players who organize the events to extend their in-game visas. It can be all the more satisfying to watch Alice in Borderland knowing the game masters’ true intentions.

3 Squid Game Is Less Heartbreaking Upon A Rewatch

An instant phenomenon across the world, Netflix’s South Korean survival drama Squid Game is certainly worth the hype. In addition to exploring themes like the evils of capitalism and corporate greed, the series showcases the talents of its incredible actors. Even on a first watch, Squid Game is guaranteed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

One defining aspect of the show is the tear-jerking moments before the deaths of characters like Ali and Ji-yeong. Since fans empathize with the death game’s participants, it can be better to rewatch Squid Game knowing when and how certain characters die. This minimizes the hard-hitting emotions and can allow fans to enjoy the creativity of the games.

2 The Umbrella Academy’s Multiple Twists Require Several Viewings To Fully Appreciate

The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional adopted family of superheroes as they repeatedly attempt to save the world. Each of the seven siblings has a power, and much of Season 1’s intrigue revolves around Viktor, who discovers his powers despite being treated as an outcast for his entire life.

From Klaus’ inspiring journey of self-love and getting sober to Aidan Gallagher’s compelling portrayal of a middle-aged man stuck in a teenager’s body, The Umbrella Academy tells a refreshing tale that is sure to have something for everyone. Since the show has several intricate moving parts, it’s even more captivating on a rewatch.

1 Stranger Things Is More Enjoyable On A Rewatch

Stranger Things became a modern classic due to its fully-realized characters and nostalgic ’80s aesthetic. The series follows several mysteries unfolding in Hawkins, Indiana, including the existence of the Upside Down and the Dungeons and Dragons-inspired creatures like Demogorgons and Vecna.

Since Stranger Things can be quite dark at times, knowing when these tragedies strike can be useful. This way, it can be easier to focus on the wholesome elements, from the heart-warming bond between Mike and Eleven in Season 1 to Max encouraging Eleven to come into her own in Season 3.

