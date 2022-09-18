Adil Ray gets choked up over death of Queen

“My mum, she started with a tremor, but her biggest thing is slowness. She’s incredibly independent, but it’s slowness and expression.

“Sometimes, it can look like they haven’t got an expression – they’re expressionless – although that’s not necessarily the case, there are so many different things.”

Adil has attended various fundraising events to raise money for Parkinson’s alongside his mum. In October 2019 the pair attended Buckingham Palace in support of the charity.

Following the event, Adil shared a sweet snap of the pair clutching wine glasses and beaming at the camera with the caption: “Me and my Queen inside Buckingham Palace last week.

“Thank you once again @parkinsons.uk. Mum and I are delighted to be supporting all that you do.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.