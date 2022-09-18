Categories
Adoptable Dogs and Cats in St. Petersburg


by

a black dog
Pluto is out of this world!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Out-of-This-World Pluto has an out-of-this-world personality. This happy, energetic 45-pound pit mix loves to explore and meet people, so if you want to get your steps in and meet new friends, he’s your boy! Thanks to the Pit Project and his sponsor, Kristine Goas, you can adopt Pluto for $75, but you must own your home to adopt him.

a red terrier mix with a white chest and peculiar look on his face
Beaux knows!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Beaux Knows what he wants, and what this shy 3-1/2-year old, 15-pound terrier mix wants is to go everywhere with his new family. He has a tiny body but a big personality, and will be happiest in a home with no small children.

a black cat
Micanopy loves Florida and the South.
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Micanopy Southern gentlemen are the best, and this one loves for people to sing him songs about the Sunshine State. This 5-month-old domestic short hair’s also a fan of cuddles, kisses on his head, and belly rubs. Don’t we all, Micanopy. Don’t we all…

a ginger cat
Otis is just sittin’ on the dock of the bay, wasting time until it’s time to go home with you!
Pet Pal Animal Shelter

Try a Little Tenderness with Otis, a 6-month-old male, medium-hair ginger who has lots of love to give and an affinity for wands.

All pets spayed, vaccinated, micro-chipped and dewormed. All cats must leave in a cat carrier; all dogs must leave with a leash and escape-proof collar. Unless other wise noted, cat adoptions are $40 and dogs are $200. Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd Ave. S., St. Pete. Tues.-Sat., 11-4:30 p.m. 727-328-7738; petpalanimalshelter.com.

