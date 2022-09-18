Aldi shoppers ‘amazed’ by £7 age-defying face cream

Aldi is making waves in the beauty industry with their Lacura range; offering affordable products that provide excellent results. Customers of the budget supermarket have been specifically praising the Caviar Illumination Day Cream, with some claiming it reduces the appearance of wrinkles in a matter of weeks.

The product is “light in texture and full of luxurious ingredients”, and the supermarket claims it “keeps on working throughout the day long after” it has been applied.

It not only includes SPF but also caviar extract, which is one of the “two very special and powerful active ingredients – caviar extract and snow algae”.

These ingredients are “rich with protein, vitamins and minerals that are great for those who want to combat signs of ageing, moisture loss and provide a smooth and bright appearance”.

