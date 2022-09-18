Anies Baswedan on 2024 Election: I Always Ready to Call of Duty

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan stated that he is ready to answer the call of duty if he is nominated as a presidential candidate in the 2024 General Elections. Yet he claimed no political party has promoted him.

“I’ll be waiting when there’s a call. I haven’t received a call yet. I’ll finish the task [as a governor] first,” said Anies when inaugurating Christina Martha Tiahahu Park in Blok M, South Jakarta, on September 18, 2022.

He added that he is open to any political party willing to facilitate him to run for president while focusing on completing duties as the governor of the country’s capital until October 16, 2022.

As his office term is coming to end in less than a month, the former education minister explained that he will then prepare for the next steps of being a presidential candidate.

“When there is a call of duty for the good of the community, for the good of all, I always say that I am ready,” he remarked.

Anies Baswedan first confirmed his readiness to run as a president in the upcoming general elections during an interview with Reuters in Singapore a few days ago. He asserted that he is prepared to step up if a political party wants to back him.

ANTARA

Click here to get the latest news updates from Tempo on Google News