Arsenal’s secret weapon Vieira scores on full Premier League debut

Arteta said: “We were looking for players that could play in three positions in the frontline and in the attacking midfielder positions. We were looking for very specific qualities in the market and when I saw him, I really liked what I saw.

“Straight away, I was convinced that he was a player who can help us go to the next level and that he had the right personality and character to play for our club. It’s a shame that we detected an injury when we were doing the medical.

“He had no pre-season and everything has been delayed, but hopefully you’re going to see a lot more of him in the next few weeks, and I’m sure that you’ll enjoy it.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here

To watch Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial here