Categories
Sports

Arsenal’s secret weapon Vieira scores on full Premier League debut


Arteta said: “We were looking for players that could play in three positions in the frontline and in the attacking midfielder positions. We were looking for very specific qualities in the market and when I saw him, I really liked what I saw.

“Straight away, I was convinced that he was a player who can help us go to the next level and that he had the right personality and character to play for our club. It’s a shame that we detected an injury when we were doing the medical.

“He had no pre-season and everything has been delayed, but hopefully you’re going to see a lot more of him in the next few weeks, and I’m sure that you’ll enjoy it.”

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here

To watch Arsenal’s All or Nothing documentary for free, sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime trial here



Source link

Avatar

By Lewis Winter

Lewis has worked for the Daily Express since 2017 after five years as a football writer for local newspapers. He is a sport journalism graduate from the University of Brighton who specialises in football and cricket.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.