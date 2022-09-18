Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II worldwide reveal set for June 8 – Gematsu

Publisher Activision [8 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/activision”>Activision and developer Infinity Ward [126 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/companies/infinity-ward”>Infinity Ward will host the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II [5 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/games/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-ii”>Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on June 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, the companies announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will launch on October 28. Platforms have yet to be officially announced, but the PlayStation Store page is currently live for wishlisting. The Steam Twitter account has also teased that the PC [16,033 articles]” href=”https://www.gematsu.com/platforms/pc”>PC version will return to Steam after going Battle.net-exclusive starting with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII in 2018.

Watch the new “Ultimate Team” teaser trailer below.