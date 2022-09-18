Camila Cabello Defended Her Role As A Judge On “The Voice” Despite Feeling “Imposter Syndrome Sometimes”

Yup, Camila will be joining Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani on the ol’ red swivel chairs this season. Of course, this isn’t Camila’s first foray into singing reality TV competitions — given that the 25-year-old first got her start on The X Factor a decade ago.
Speaking to People about her new responsibilities, she began, “I do get a little bit of imposter syndrome sometimes.”
“I do want to do right by the contestants,” she continued. “There’s some people that are 40, they’ve been doing this for so long and I’m like, ‘I think you should do it like this.'”
“I have been doing this for 10 years now and I had extreme situations where it hasn’t been a slow journey either. So I’ve had to gather a lot of knowledge in a short burst of time. I do have something to offer and I try to just be as helpful as possible.”
“I don’t feel pressure anymore because I am absolutely killing it,” she added.
Camila explained how she’d learned “the psychological nerves tricks” to help high-stakes singing, continuing, “[I have] these little tips and tricks that didn’t just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe, my whole 10-year vibe.”
Speaking of her 10-year vibe, Camila also revealed in a recent interview that she did actually audition for The Voice back in the day. It’s not super clear what happened post-audition, but she said of her decision to go on The X Factor, “I wanted to meet One Direction because I was in love with Harry Styles.”
