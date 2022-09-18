Camilla may wear insect brooch to signify ‘change’





The new Queen Consort has been busy since the Queen died on Thursday, September 8, stepping out for royal engagements with King Charles III. Yesterday, Camilla was seen with Kate, the Princess of Wales, at a lunch at Buckingham Palace. She was wearing black, as is the tradition for royals in mourning to wear for a week after a monarch’s death. But what stood out was her brooch: it was in the shape of a moth.

Camilla’s brooch was large, silver, and covered in tiny diamonds. It was a beautiful moth – complete with wings and antennae. The Queen Consort wore it on the left lapel of her black dress. Called the Diamond Moth Brooch with Emerald Eye, Camilla first donned the jewel in 2015. Interestingly, Camilla has worn two insect-related brooches over the past week. READ MORE: Princess Anne ‘quietly struggling’ is ‘really upsetting’ claims expert

On September 14, Camilla donned her Stick Insect Brooch, which was a gift from her father. This brooch is long and silver – also studded with sparkling diamonds like her moth brooch. But why does Camilla like insects so much? The brooches could be a nod to the Queen Consort’s love for nature and gardening, but fashion stylist Miranda Holder suggested another, hidden meaning behind them. Speaking to Express.co.uk, she said: “Brooches have long been a glamorous favourite of the working Royals, as a glittering means to communicate layered messages to their subjects, or indeed each other. “The Queen was known for her incredible personal collection, and great thought went into selecting the perfect statement piece, to fit the occasion, much to the consistent surprise and delight of everyone around her. DON’T MISS:

“Camilla’s fashion sense has always been slightly on the quirky side, and she has used flamboyant features such as dramatic feathers on her hats to communicate her fun-loving personality to the world. “She also has a notable collection of insect jewellery, from dragonfly earrings to butterfly and even stick insect brooches – and of course the moth brooch that we saw yesterday.” Focusing on the moth brooch, Miranda suggested that it could have a significant meaning. She said: “While there is no obvious, traceable link to Queen Elizabeth, the emblem of the moth signifies change, transformation and resurrection in some cultures.

“So, perhaps it is being worn to honour the Queen’s ‘onward journey’ into the next life, whilst acknowledging her husband and his transformation of ascending to the throne as King.” As well as the moth brooch, Camilla wore a Bruce Oldfield long-sleeved dress for the Commonwealth lunch yesterday. The dress featured a V-neckline with a zip, and Camilla has been seen wearing it on many occasion in the past. She accessorised further with the Van Cleef and Arpels Vintage Alhambra Yellow Gold bracelet.

Camilla has worn this bracelet over the last week, and it could be the Queen Consort’s lucky charm due to the pendants being shaped like four-leaf clovers. The Queen Consort also donned the Apollo Blue Topaz and Diamond Pendant in White Gold by Kiki McDonough Fine Jewellery. The necklace is a silver chain from which dangles a silver and blue pendant. The pendant features a light blue gemstone surrounded by tiny diamonds.