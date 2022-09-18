College women’s tennis: SUNY New Paltz defeats SUNY Cortland

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. — SUNY New Paltz’s women’s tennis team improved to 3-0 in SUNYAC competition with an easy 8-1 victory over SUNY Cortland on Saturday.

Saturday’s match was a rematch of the 2022 SUNYAC semifinal and it was a similar result as the Hawks swept the doubles and won five of the six singles match.

“A good 8-1 win against a very resilient Cortland team,” Hawks coach Rob Bruley said. “Our No. 2 doubles team led the way today with a convincing 8-2 win, followed by a good 8-5

win at first doubles. Third doubles had to battle it out in a tough match, but stayed strong and won 8-6.”

Bruley praised the play of singles player Anya Barteck, who won her match 6-2, 6-1.

“Anya played the perfect match,” he said. “She stayed strong in the rally points and closed in with some aggressive play on the baseline and at the net.”

Overall, Bruley liked everything he saw from his squad Saturday.

“I was pleased with the way everyone stayed patient and waited for our opportunities to attack,” he said. “Our level of consistency was also shown in a match where we had to hit a lot of balls in long rally points.”

The Hawks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 24 when they host the New Paltz Invitational at 10 a.m. on the North Tennis Courts.