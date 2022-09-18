Dearborn High boys’ tennis wins 2022 Dearborn All-City Tournament w/ PHOTO GALLERY

The Dearborn All-City Tournament was held on Saturday at two schools within the city.

The four Dearborn-based high schools — Dearborn High, Divine Child, Edsel Ford and Fordson — all competed in a round-robin style tournament. The singles’ matches were held at Edsel Ford High School while the doubles’ flights took place across town at Dearborn High School.

It was a two-horse race between Dearborn and Divine Child, which each finished with 20 team points. The tiebreaker was more games won head-to-head, which ultimately awarded Dearborn the victory (81 to 60) over Divine Child.

Each team was awarded one team point for each head-to-head victory on the day. Fordson (5 points) finished in third place while Edsel (3) placed fourth.

This is the third consecutive year in which the annual area event featured just a field of four teams. In 2019, the local showcase featured six teams competing.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many high school sports in the 2020 fall season dealt with restrictions regarding the maximum number of teams at one event. For tennis then, there could be no more than four teams at a single meet.

While such restrictions are no longer in place, the Dearborn schools since that 2020 campaign have opted to keep it as a four-team event.

As far as this year’s event is concerned, Dearborn and Divine Child each finished either first and second in each of the eight flights.

-NO. 1 SINGLES-

Divine Child’s Stephen Balash was Top Gun, as he came away with the No. 1 singles championship. Balash opened the day with a win over Dearborn’s Malik Jadallah (6-4, 7-6) before beating Edsel’s Blaise Kane (6-0, 6-1) and Fordson’s Hamzah Fawaz (6-2, 6-1).

Jadallah finished second overall. After falling to Balash, the Pioneers’ No. 1 singles player defeated Fawaz (6-0, 6-2) and Kane (6-2, 6-0).

Fawaz salvaged a point for Fordson with his win over Kane (6-3, 7-5).

-NO. 2 SINGLES-

Dearborn’s Erik Giedeman had the most dominant performance of any flight champion on Saturday, dropping just five total games. Giedeman defeated Divine Child’s Ryan Kokkatt (6-0, 6-1), Fordson’s Jad Soueidan (6-0, 6-2), and Edsel’s Gregory Anderson (6-1, 6-1).

Kokkatt finished in second place; he bounced back from his loss to Giedeman with wins over Anderson (6-4, 7-6) and Soueidan (6-0, 6-4).

Anderson meanwhile needed a tiebreaker third set — the only such instance across all eight flights on Saturday — to take care of Soueidan (6-0, 4-6, 10-7).

-NO. 3 SINGLES-

The No. 3 singles champion was Divine Child’s Dane Gertsen, courtesy of his victories over Dearborn’s Alex Peet (7-6, 6-4), Edsel’s Ahmed Alreyashi (6-0, 6-1), and Fordson’s Mohamad Altairi (6-0, 6-0).

Peet rallied from his loss to Gertsen by besting Altairi (6-0, 6-0) and Alreyashi (6-1, 6-0) to earn second place overall. Third place went to Alreyashi thanks to his win over Altairi (6-4, 6-2).

-NO. 4 SINGLES-

Dearborn’s Jason Anderson showed shades of dominance similar to his teammate Giedeman on Saturday. Anderson cruised past Divine Child’s Greyson Nicholl (6-1, 6-1) and Edsel’s Owen Righetti (6-0, 6-0) while having to grind it out vs Fordson’s Hassan Kassem (7-6, 6-4).

Nicholl had little trouble in finishing runner-up thanks to his wins over Righetti (6-0, 6-0) and Kassem (6-2, 6-4).

Kassem meanwhile placed third with his straight-set win over Righetti (6-0, 6-0).

-NO. 1 DOUBLES-

Divine Child’s Dan Ejakov and Coner Godwin teamed up for a first-place finish in the No. 1 doubles flight on Saturday. The tandem first defeated Dearborn’s Peter Schondorf and Matt Harrison (6-1, 6-4) before moving on to take care of Edsel’s Noah Williams and Jacob Brown (6-0, 6-0) and Fordson’s Ibrahim Bdeir and Moses Farhat (6-1, 6-2).

Schondorf and Harrison salvaged a second-place finish with wins over Bdeir/Farhat (6-2, 6-1) and Williams/Brown (6-2, 6-0). The Edsel duo bested its Tractor counterparts (6-4, 7-5) to earn one team point.

-NO. 2 DOUBLES-

Divine Child’s Sam Ciarelli and Spencer Shinske won a hard-fought match against Dearborn’s Ahmed Alcodray and Ali Abdelhafez (6-4, 6-4) to begin the day. The Divine Child tandem then had little issues dispatching Edsel Ford’s Justin Harris and Jack Durant (6-1, 6-0) and then Fordson’s Ameer Kayed and Moe Ammari (6-3, 6-1).

Alcodray/Abdelhafez took care of Kayed/Ammari (6-2, 6-1) and Harris/Durant (6-2, 6-0) to finish runner-up, while Kayed/Ammari earned Fordson one point with their win over Harris/Durant (6-4, 6-0).

-NO. 3 DOUBLES-

The most convincing performance from the doubles matches came from Dearborn’s Jack Fazio and Ayman Fakhoury. The Pioneers’ No. 3 battery dropped just six total games in their wins over Divine Child’s Joseph Miller and Joseph Cruciani (6-1, 6-0); Fordson’s Abdulwahed Alnaweri and Sadeq Shyrim (7-5, 6-0); and Edsel’s Joaquin Franco and Steven Durant (6-0, 6-0).

Miller/Cruciani made quick work of Franco/Durant (6-0, 6-0) before defeating Alnaweri/Shyrim (6-3, 7-5) for a second-place finish. Alnaweri/Shyrim salvaged one point for Fordson by defeating Franco/Durant (6-2, 6-2).

-NO. 4 DOUBLES-

Dearborn’s Mustafa Bazzi and Zach Ahmed went 3-0 on the day by virtue of wins over Divine Child’s Drew LaPage and Josh Willis (6-2, 6-4); Fordson’s Hassan Bachrouche and Nasr Hussein (6-2, 6-1); and Edsel Ford’s Tyler Sharam and Diego Reihmer (6-0, 6-1).

LaPage/Willis solidified second place for the Falcons with wins over Sharam/Reihmer (6-0, 6-1) and Bacharouche/Hussein (6-4, 6-1). Then it was Fordson’s duo taking care of their Edsel counterparts (6-0, 6-1).