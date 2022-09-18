Deploy as a Villain as the Last Stand Season Brings Task Force Tyrants to Call of Duty®: Vanguard and Call of Duty®: Warzone™

Favorite Weapon: BP50 (arriving later in Season)

Year of Birth: 2027

Seraph grew up in the Singapore Quarantine Zone as the daughter of a high-ranking officer in the 54 Immortals. She honored her lineage and excelled within the syndicate, becoming its youngest-ever enforcer. She is a living embodiment of the 54I’s will, strictly quelling dissent within its ranks while projecting the syndicate’s force and ambition wherever it’s needed. Her dedication and skills are unmatched, as she proved when she willingly offered her own arm in return for the honor of receiving a cybernetic limb from the 54I.

Seraph first appeared in Call of Duty®: Black Ops III as a playable Specialist. She is utterly devoted to furthering her father’s legacy by promoting the 54 Immortals’ objectives.

Unlock Seraph by purchasing her Bundle, which arrives later in Last Stand.

New 20-Level Operator Progression

All four Operators of Task Force Tyrants feature a 20-level Operator XP progression path, including three Operator Quips, additional Skins, XP bonuses, and more. Equip their favorite weapons and complete their individual challenges to rank up more quickly. Level all four Tyrants members to 20 to unlock their Mastery Reward Operator Skins.

Task Force Tyrants begin to deploy on August 24 with the launch of Last Stand, the fifth season for Vanguard and Warzone. It’s good to be bad, and these are the worst of the worst. It’s time to get notorious.

Rise on every front.