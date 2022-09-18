Disney+ Day £1.99 deal ends soon, final chance to get a bargain plan





The Disney+ £1.99 offer ends on Tuesday, September 20 with the deal no longer available after 8am BST. If you’ve been thinking of getting a Disney+ subscription for a while this really is a deal you shouldn’t miss. For less than the cost of a sandwich or a coffee, you’ll get access to a wealth of content for you to enjoy for a month. Disney+ of course includes the back catalogue of family-friendly Disney and Pixar hits, as well as all the Star Wars and Marvel movies.

But there’s so much more to Disney+ than that. In the three years since Disney+ first launched the Netflix and Amazon Prime Video rival has built up an incredible library of exclusive content which just keeps on growing. Disney+ is home to hit original series such as The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Hawkeye and She-Hulk. And more and more original content keeps on getting added to Disney+, with the new Star Wars series Andor out on September 21 – which comes a few months after the Obi-Wan Kenobi show starring Ewan McGregor launched. Besides this, Disney+ – unlike other streaming services – gets blockbuster Hollywood movies a few months after first being shown in the cinemas.

Thor: Love and Thunder – which only hit UK cinemas back in July – launched on Disney+ on Disney+ Day earlier this month. While Disney+ is also home to the recently released new Predator movie Prey which has been a hit with fans and critics alike. All of this is in addition to the wealth of other great content available on Disney+, such as every episode of The Simpsons, classic shows like The X Files and Buffy and other iconic and timeless movies like Die Hard.

The Disney+ £1.99 deal has gone live ahead of a fast-approaching price rise which is hitting the US in December. This price rise is coming alongside the launch of a new ad-supported membership tier in the States towards the end of this year. It hasn’t been confirmed if the UK market will also be getting a similar price rise or not, but if you want to try out Disney+ for a bargain price before committing to paying the full membership cost then this limited-time £1.99 deal is a great option.